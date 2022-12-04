A 35-year-old man has been arrested on the N7 near Clanwilliam on the Cape West Coast after he was found in possession of uncut diamonds, unrefined gold and an assortment of drugs.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says they confiscated four grams of unrefined gold, 35 pieces of uncut diamonds, seven bags of dagga and 50 mandrax tablets.

“The members received information about a white Toyota Quantum that is travelling on the N7 between Clanwilliam and Citrusdal with one passenger who is in possession of the diamonds, gold and drugs. The vehicle was stopped and the passengers, luggage and vehicle were searched when the discovery was made in the luggage of one passenger.”