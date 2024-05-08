Shootout at Marlboro Rd in Johannesburg leaves one suspect dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Old Pretoria Main Road and Malboro Drive north of Johannesburg have been opened for traffic after being closed this afternoon following a shootout between members of the Johannesburg Metro Police and a group of five armed robbers.

One of the suspects was fatally shot. Four others fled the scene. It is alleged the suspects were involved in a business robbery in Centurion.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, ” The road way had to be closed off for processing by the South African Police Services, that process has concluded and traffic is free flowing heading towards the Pretoria Main Road and Malboro Drive intersection.”