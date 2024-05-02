MK Party to accompany Zuma to his appearance before ANC DC

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK P) is ready to come out in their numbers to support its leader, Jacob Zuma when he attends his disciplinary hearing next week Tuesday. This is according to the party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela following a notice of a set-down document by the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) which revealed that Zuma is expected to attend a disciplinary hearing.

Zuma has allegedly been charged with two counts. He is accused of contravening the ANC constitution when he publicly endorsed the newly-formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) and when he appeared on the candidate list for the MK party.

Ndhlela confirms that Zuma will appear to face those charges.

“We don’t understand what this whole fuss is about and that’s why we’ve won all these cases and we continue to win. And that’s just a clear demonstration that it’s a desperate act on their end. And if I were them I would’ve listened to their leader, the former President Mbeki, who for the first time gave them wise words, which are what is the rush and why the desperation.”

Meanwhile, the ANC says its decision to charge its former President Jacob Zuma has nothing to do with the ANC’s election campaign ahead of the upcoming May 2024 polls. A notice set down by the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee revealed that Zuma is expected to be hauled before a hearing at Luthuli House on Tuesday on two counts of contravening the ANC Constitution.

ANC National Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says there is no politics involved in the latest developments surrounding the former ANC President.

“For the fact that the National Disciplinary Committee has determined to take this matter forward, (it) has nothing to do with our elections campaign. Our elections campaign is running, it is in full swing. It cannot be affected by the fact that the ANC is doing its work dutifully. So, there is no politics involved in this thing,” she says.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC disciplinary committee works independently of all the other structures of the ANC.

Ramaphosa reacted to the latest developments on the sidelines of the ANC’s campaign trail in the Western Cape ahead of the May 2024 polls.

“He will go through a disciplinary process and he will go and argue his case there and it’s up to the disciplinary committee to make a finding. It is not up to anyone of us to pre-empt that and pronounce a finding. So, the disciplinary committee works independently of all the other functioning or executive structures of the ANC.”

