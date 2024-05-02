ANC disciplinary committee summons Zuma for hearing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former African National Congress (ANC) president Jacob Zuma, now leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, is expected to be hauled before a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday next week.

This is revealed in a notice of set-down document by the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

In the notice dated 24 April 2024, Zuma is informed that he has been charged with two (2) counts.

“Former ANC President Zuma is accused of contravening the ANC constitution when he, one publicly endorsed the newly formed uMkhonto we Sizwe party (MK PARTY) on the 16TH of December 2023 and two, when he appeared on the candidate list for the MK Party. Zuma may be represented by any member of the ANC in good standing at the hearing.”

Earlier this year, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula told an ANC meeting that the ANC would not call former ANC president Zuma for a disciplinary hearing because he (Zuma) had effectively disqualified himself by endorsing the uMkhonto weSizwe party.



JUST IN: SABC News has reliably learnt that former ANC President Jacob Zuma & now leader of the MK Party is expected to be hauled before a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, 7 May 2024. This is revealed in a ANC NDC notice of set down served on Zuma #SABCNews — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) May 2, 2024