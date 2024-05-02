ANCYL echoes Mbeki’s sentiments calling Zuma a wolf in a sheep skin

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The ANCYL has echoed former President Thabo Mbeki’s remarks that former President Jacob Zuma was a wolf in a sheepskin. Mbeki made the remarks on Tuesday in Freedom Park, while reflecting on the country’s 30-years of democracy.

ANCYL President Collen Malatji says former President Mbeki warned them about Zuma before he became president.

Malatji was speaking at a ANCYL Press briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday where the party unpacked the ANC manifesto relating to the youth.

“I think there is no one who knows the Nkandla fellow more than President Mbeki. He knows him better because he was his deputy president. Thina, we are a new generation. We will take his advice because we didn’t believe him. I remember we were still young leaders of Cosas towards Polokwane, we did not believe him when he told us we are giving the country to the dogs. We did not listen. I think this time around, we will learn to listen because he knows better. He (Zuma) is showing us flames already,” says Malatji.

Meanwhile, SABC News understands that the respondents in the IEC’s Electoral court appeal on the uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) party matter have filed a notice to oppose at the Constitutional Court. This, after the Electoral Commission lodged an urgent appeal before the Constitutional Court against the Electoral Court order allowing former President, Jacob Zuma to appear on the MK party candidates list.

The electoral body seeks to gain clarity on the correct interpretation of Section 47(1)(e) which formed the basis for it upholding the objection against Zuma.

While the respondents have filed a notice to oppose the urgent application by the IEC, they are yet to file answering affidavits in the matter.

The apex court had issued directives that the respondents file the affidavits by the 30th of April after they requested an extension.

SABC News also understands that the IEC was expected to furnish the apex court with the record that informed its March decision to uphold the objection that saw former President, Jacob Zuma being disqualified from appearing on the MK party list in terms of Section 47(1)(e).

The IEC has to do this to comply with the Rule 20 Subsections 1 and 2 of the court.

Elections 2024 | IEC, MK party urgent appeal set for 10 May: Lawson Naidoo

