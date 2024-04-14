Jordan, Iraq reopen airspace after Iran attacks

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jordan and Iraq reopened their airspace today after closing it late yesterday as Iran launched drone and missile attacks against Israel, both countries said this morning.

Jordan’s state TV said the country had resumed air traffic operations, citing aviation authorities.

The opening of its airspace came more than three hours earlier than scheduled.

Iraq’s aviation authority said security risks had now been overcome.

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late yesterday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike that raised the threat of a wider regional conflict.

Jordan, which lies between Iran and Israel, had readied air defences to intercept any drone or missile that violated its territory, two regional security sources said.

US and British warplanes were involved in shooting down some Israel-bound drones over the Iraq-Syria border area, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

VIDEO | Iran launches drone and missile attack at Israel:

Meanwhile, Israel reopened its airspace as of 7:30 am (0430 GMT) this morning, the country’s airport authority said after the overnight attack by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones.

It said flight schedules from Tel Aviv were expected to be affected and travellers should check flight times.

VIDEO | Alex Cadier updates on the latest on Iran’s missile attack on Israel: