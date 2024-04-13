Iran launches drone strike against Israel: 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Israel’s top-rated Channel 12 TV news reported on Saturday that Iran had launched dozens of pilotless aircraft at targets in Israel and that their flight time was expected to take hours.

An expert interviewed by the channel, retired General Amos Yadlin, said the drones were equipped with 20 kg of explosives each and that Israel’s air defences were ready to shoot them down.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Chief Military Spokesperson, Rear Admiral, Daniel Hagari says, “Iran has launched a direct attack from Iranian soil towards the state of Israel. We are closely monitoring Iranian killer drones that are en route to Israel sent by Iran. This is a severe and dangerous escalation. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest level of readiness ahead of this large scale attack from Iran. Together with our partners, the Israel Defense Forces is operating at full force to defend the state of Israel and the people of Israel. This is a mission that we are determined and ready to fulfill.” – Additional reporting by Reuters

