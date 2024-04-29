Rumours of ICC arrest warrants for senior Israel officials growing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Speculation around a possible imminent move by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) against senior Israeli leadership is growing with several Israeli media now reporting that officials there believe the Court could issue warrants soon.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has not commented but media reports suggest potential warrants could be issued in relation to the blocking of humanitarian aid that led to starvation in Gaza.

Some Israeli-Hebrew media also report that the United States (US) was part of efforts to prevent the ICC from moving forward.

The New York Times is reporting that Israeli officials believe the ICC is preparing arrest warrants over Israel’s war in Gaza, quoting officials who believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is amongst those who might be named.

It further reports that members of Hamas could also be issued warrants.

Khan said in December last year that his probe into possible crimes by Hamas militants and Israeli forces was a priority for his office.

A White House readout of a Sunday call between President Joe Biden and Netanyahu included a discussion about increasing humanitarian assistance and opening new crossings into northern Gaza starting this week.

