Tensions escalate after Iran’s attack on Israel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East. This after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel.

Witnesses have described the sound of explosions in the skies above Jerusalem as air defences intercepted multiple drones.

Israel says it will retaliate.

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu says his country’s military is on standby and the defence system will be able to intercept the drones.

The US President Joe Biden, who earlier warned Iran not to attack Israel is currently holding a meeting with his security advisers.

Countries such as Jordan have closed their air space.

The video below reports more on the story: