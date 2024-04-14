UN Security Council to meet on Iran attack on Israel’s request

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Nations Security Council is set to meet today after Israel requested the council condemn Iran’s attack and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

The meeting will take place at 4 pm ET (2000 GMT), according to a schedule released late yesterday.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, requested the council hold an emergency meeting in a letter to the council’s president yesterday.

“The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran,” Erdan wrote in a post on X.

Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late yesterday in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation as the United States pledged “ironclad” backing for Israel.

The video below reports on the Iran attack: