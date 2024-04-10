Ramaphosa will never create jobs, but I will: Steenhuisen

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa as a coward who can never stand up to members of the African National Congress (ANC).

Steenhuisen made the comments today in Eesterus, Tshwane, where the party launched its rescue South Africa Roadshow.

The roadshow is one of many that the party will embark on across the country, as it gears up to 29 May elections. Steenhuisen says only he and the DA and not Ramaphosa can create jobs while ridding the country of load shedding.

“He will never create millions of jobs, but I will. He will never end load shedding and water shedding but I will. He will never put the state capture and Bosasa crooks in jail, but I will. So, forget about the noise in this election.”

He has urged voters to choose wisely in the elections.

Steenhuisen says voters can either choose to vote for the Multi-Party Charter, which will rescue South Africa or choose between a MK Party, ANC and EFF coalition, which will result in a doomsday.

“On the one hand, there’s a future under the doomsday coalition including parties like the ANC, EFF and the MK. This is a future marked by words democrats where South Africa will rapidly descend to chaos like countries that have adopted rapid policies. Venezuela, not a great place to be, Zimbabwe, not a great place to be because wherever those radical policies apply they bring hunger, they bring suffering and unemployment.”