Kagame expected to speak on rebuilding of Rwanda after genocide

The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame in his speech today, is expected to emphasise that the country is still recovering since the genocide against the Tutsis thirty years on and rebuilding of the country.

Nearly a million people were killed in a hundred days.

He will touch on international issues and regional matters including the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Kinshasa government has accused Kagame of supporting the M23 rebels.

Kagame is expected to respond to this accusation.

Commemorating 30th anniversary of Rwanda Genocide | Ramaphosa arrives in Kigali, Rwanda

Meanwhile, SABC News’ International Editor, Sophie Mokoena was able to speak with the Minister of International Relation Dr Naledi Pandor, particularly focusing on the relationship between South Africa and Rwanda.

The minister pointed out that the South African government is working hard to ensure that they address the visa differences between Rwanda and South Africa.