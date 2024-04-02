DNA identification process of Limpopo bus crash victims resumes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The identification process of the bodies of the 45 Botswana nationals who died in a bus crash last Thursday at the Mmamatlakala Bridge, between Marken and Mokopane in Limpopo, is expected to resume, this morning.

The bus plunged over a 50-metre-high bridge and caught fire. It was travelling from Gaborone in Botswana to the Saint Engenas ZCC at Moria for the Easter church service.

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba says nine of the bodies were recovered from the scene in a state where they could be identifiable. The remainder of the bodies were charred to ashes and will only be identified through DNA tests.

The process of sampling DNA from the relatives of the deceased is already underway in Botswana.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla is expected to visit the Mmamatlakala bridge this morning. He is also expected to visit the eight-year-old girl who is the sole survivor of the crash at the Mokopane Hospital.

VIDEO | MEC Ramathuba updates on the ongoing process of identifying remains of Limpopo crash victims: