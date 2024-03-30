ANC realises water challenge needs urgent attention: Mashatile

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the party has conceded that the country’s water challenges need to be urgently addressed.

He was addressing congregants at the Cala Methodist Church in the Eastern Cape, where he attended a Good Friday service.

Mashatile, who was on an election campaign trail, says he will visit different parts of the country that are facing water challenges.

“In Chris Hani, they want to have additional dams so that they can be able to harvest more water but also reticulation. The president has set up a water task team which he has asked me to lead. We will be working with them to make sure water reaches the people but not only in Chris Hani, but all of the Eastern Cape. We will look at where the challenges are at other provinces as well. There are challenges in eThekwini, Gauteng, North West and Free State.”

Meanwhile, Mashatile, says he is not concerned about the corruption allegations levelled against him.

Parliament’s Ethics Committee has given Mashatile seven days to respond to the allegations, after the DA had lodged a complaint against him.