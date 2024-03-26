KZN hoping for bumper Easter long weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chairperson of hospitality umbrella body, Fedhasa in KwaZulu-Natal, Brett Tungay says the tourism sector in the province is looking forward to a busy Easter long weekend.

He says most establishments are 75 percent booked, with some even being fully booked. This comes after the tourism sector in the province has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating floods in 2022.

Tungay elaborates, “And the bonus this weekend is that Durban is open for business. The waste issues, the municipal strikes, the water issues have all been resolved for the weekend. All the beaches at this stage are open. So, it looks like a bumper weekend for KZN.”