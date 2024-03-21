‘South Africans yet to taste true democracy amid rights violations’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Velenkosini Hlabisa says South Africans have not yet tasted true democracy when their human rights are infringed upon by unemployment, a lack of service delivery, and high crime levels.

Hlabisa was speaking at the party’s commemoration of Human Rights Day at Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

The IFP also celebrated its 49th birthday.

Hundreds of IFP supporters join millions of South Africans to commemorate Human Rights Day. It coincides with the party’s 49th birthday. The party was founded by its late leader and President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in 1975.

At the time, it was known as the Inkatha National Cultural Liberation Movement. The name was later changed to the Inkatha Freedom Party in 1994.

Party President Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks about the strides the party has made in its contribution to human rights.

“The IFP was launched on the 21st to introduce a political party that will champion the human rights of South Africa. At Codesa it was the IFP that stood for the bill of rights that encapsulated the bill of rights of the people of South Africa. If it was not for the IFP we would have the Bill of Rights in our constitution in South Africa. It has worked hard when it was in the governances of Kwazulu-Natal.”

Reacting to the country’s development since the dawn of democracy under the current government, Hlabisa says while there have been achievements, issues like corruption, crime, and poor service delivery, have delayed the country’s progress.

He encouraged South Africans to change this narrative with their vote on May 29th.

“I must say we have not done as much as we would have done why corruption has robbed billions of rands which could have made more progress in our county. This has remained a challenge there in our country. The new government that will assume power late the 2024 May Elections should ensure that all resources in our country should be channelled to advance the rights of the people of South Africa and service delivery with every rand that is available. We must do more than what we have done.”

These young women at the commemoration, spoke to the plight of women and children’s rights, saying these are still being infringed upon.

“It is tough being a woman in this county, it is even worse when you are unemployed. If I can speak for myself I have been through a lot because I depend on a man who abuses me because I am unable to provide for myself. Look at the scars on my face, they tell a story of what I have been through. There are no rights for women in this country, we need jobs.”…../2…..” Yes, it’s extremely hard. It is hard to truly celebrate this day when we are unemployed and living in poverty. We hope the IFP will help us.”

The IFP has also appealed for unity and political tolerance as the country heads to the general elections on May 29th.