Eskom suspends load shedding from Thursday

Power Utility Eskom says it will suspend load shedding from 5am on Thursday morning, until further notice.

It says this is due to an increase in available generation capacity and a lower demand anticipated.

Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokoena says they will communicate should there be any significant changes.

“The anticipated demand for this evening’s peak is 26 109 megawatts, with unplanned outages at 14 335 megawatts and planned maintenance at 6 073 megawatts of generating capacity. A total of 3 850 megawatts of generating capacity is planned to return to service by Monday evening,” adds Mokoena.

#LoadsheddingUpdate Wednesday, 20 March 2024: Due to the lower demand anticipated from tomorrow until the weekend, and an increase in available generation capacity, loadshedding will be suspended from 05:00 on Thursday until further notice. The anticipated demand for this… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 20, 2024