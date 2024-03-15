Powers, Privileges Committee recommends severe penalties for EFF MPs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Parliament’s Powers and Privileges Committee has recommended that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs Sinawo Tambo, Natasha Ntlangwini and Mothusi Montwedi be slapped with severe penalties.

They include suspension without pay for a month and apologising in the House.

The initiator Penelope Magona-Dano recommended the sanctions which the committee has accepted. Dano says the EFF members are repeat offenders.

They are among the nine MPs who were found guilty of contempt of Parliament after they were removed from the Chamber during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s budget vote speech and the debate in June 2022.

The Committee Chairperson Manketsi Tlhape says the sanctions are with effect from April 1.

“The penalty with respect to honourable Tambo is 30 days suspension without remuneration. The penalty with respect to honourable Montwedi, 30 days suspension without remuneration. The penalty with respect to honourable Ntlangwini is also 30 days suspension without remuneration.”

Tlhape also outlined the penlaties against other EFF MPs – Naledi Chirwa, Anthony Matumba, Isaac Mafanya, Yoliswa Yako, Babalwa Mathulelwa and Paulnita Marais.

“Then the penalty with respect to honourable Matumba is a fine equivalent to 30 days salary. The penalty with respect to honourable Marais, a fine equivalent to 30 days salary. The penalty with respect to honourable Chirwa is a fine equivalent to 30 days salary. The penalty with respect to honourable Mathulelwa is a fine equivalent to 30 days salary and in respect to honourable Yako, the penalty is equivalent to 15 days salary and the penalty with respect to honourable Mafanya is also a fine equivalent to 15 days salary.”

In this video below, the EFF MPs to challenge sanctions in court: