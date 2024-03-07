Over 70 striking eThekwini workers served with misconduct notices

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The eThekwini Municipality has served 79 employees with notices of misconduct.

This is related to the ongoing municipal workers’ strike. Workers have been calling to be paid the same as employees in other municipalities.

They have been given 10 days to make submissions on why they should not be dismissed.

Water, refuse, healthcare and electricity supply in areas across the city have been impacted for over a week now.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, “The city assures communities that the restoration of water supply is being prioritised during the illegal strike. Working with law enforcement agencies the city is strengthening security at its various depots, to allow employees to carry out their duties. Repairs and system recoveries are already under way. Water tankers are being deployed to these affected areas.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Durban Magistrate’s Court postponed the case against 13 eThekwini Municipal employees who face charges of public violence and damaging essential infrastructure.

They are charged for allegedly being involved in illegal gatherings, public violence and damaging the City’s infrastructure. The state said it intends opposing their bail application as they are facing serious charges.

Members of SAMWU packed the courtroom to show their support for those arrested.

Union leaders refused to comment on the ongoing strike action and the court case.

The accused are expected back in court next week Wednesday for a formal bail application.

They were all remanded in custody.