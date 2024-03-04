Three killed in bus accident near Elysium in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three people have been killed in a bus accident on the N2 near Elysium on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

According to Arrive Alive, on arrival, emergency personnel that the three occupants of the bus had succumbed to the fatal injuires, while a further 23 passengers had minor to serious injuries.

The patients were treated at the scene and transported to hospital for further care.

Circumstances surrounding the accident have not been revealed as yet.

Emergency services are still currently busy on scene searching under the bus for more patients.