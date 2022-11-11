Six people have died in a crash involving a truck and light motor vehicle on the R56 at Umzimkhulu in the southern part of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Spokesperson for KZN EMS, Robert McKenzie gives more details on the crash.

“Paramedics have stabilised and treated two patients at the scene and were transported to hospital for continued medical care. The exact circumstances resulting to this accident are not known at this stage and will be investigated by police.”

Free State crash

On Thursday, seven people were killed in a head-on collision involving a bus and a truck on the notorious N8 stretch near Botshabelo in the Free State.

The drivers of both vehicles were among the deceased.

Seven dead in North West accident

Seven people were killed in an accident between a minibus and a truck on the N4 near Swartruggens in the North West. According to police, the minibus drove into the back of the truck killing four women and three men. Fifteen others sustained injuries ranging from serious to moderate and were taken to local hospitals.

The two vehicles were driving from Rustenburg in the direction of Swartruggens when the accident happened.

Spokesperson for the North West Community Safety Department Oshebeng Koonyaditse explains.

“The 22- seater minibus crashed into the rear of a truck and seven lives were lost instantaneously, four women and three men, three seriously injured. The other 12 were not so seriously injured but they were all taken to the hospital. The driver we understand is one of the injured. The MEC for the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management Sello Lehari is sending condolences to the bereaved families and with speedy recovery to those that are still in the hospital.”