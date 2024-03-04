Homes destroyed by storm in Barkley West in Northern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A storm has ripped through Gong-Gong near Barkley West in the Northern Cape, destroying at least 10 houses.

Three people have been injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Roofs and walls of some homes have been damaged.

Residents say they are heartbroken and some don’t have a place to sleep tonight. They’ve called on the local Dikgatlong Municipality to assist them.

Meanwhile, residents of Bloemfontein have been urged to be cautious on the roads and at their homes as the South African Weather Service has issued an impact-based level two warning for heavy rains with thunderstorms within the Mangaung metro jurisdiction until 11 pm.

Mangaung Municipal spokesperson Qondile Khedama says the conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms.

He says possible strong damaging winds and hail is expected over the Northern Cape and Western parts of the Free State.

Khedama says all residents and roads users are requested to pay attention to alerts and warnings.