The case against 34-year-old Sandile Vaalbooi accused of killing three of his family members in Barkley -West in the Northern Cape has been postponed.

This is to allow the Director of Public Prosecution to make a decision on a suitable court for his trial to commence.

Vaalbooi is accused of stabbing to death his 66-year-old and 45-year-old uncles and the 54-year-old partner.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, explains: “Sandile Vaalbooi has made a brief appearance in the Barkley West Magistrate’s Court. He faces three counts of murder.”

“The case has been postponed to the 27th of June 2022 for a decision from the NDPP (National Director of Public Prosecutions ). That decision will provide a direction regarding the court that will be suitable to trial the accused. He is remanded in custody until his next court appearance.”