KZN’s economy showing signs of recovery, says Dube-Ncube

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the province’s economy has shown signs of recovery and growth following a number of setbacks.

The 2021 July riots and a number of flood related incidents caused significant damage to infrastructure and left thousands of people without jobs.

Dube-Ncube delivered her last State of the Province Address (SOPA) for the 6th administration at the Oval cricket stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Political parties and other dignitaries came under one roof for the SOPA. Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube spent a considerable amount of time in her speech outlining the work that has been done by the African National Congress (ANC) led government since 2004 in the province.

Crime, unemployment, corruption are just some of the issues which came out of the address.

Dube-Ncube says government has made significant strides in the fight against HIV and Aids, eradicating mud houses and providing support to small and emerging businesses.

Opposition parties criticised the Premier’s speech. Accusing her of grandstanding and not providing solutions to the problems facing the people of KZN.

Meanwhile, Premier Dube-Ncube, says police have made significant progress in addressing cross border crime at Manguzi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

At least 103 suspects have been arrested in connection with smuggling vehicles and other related crimes, while 42 cases are still being investigated.

Opposition parties will debate the speech on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal State of the Province Address by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube: