333 electricity transformers in Gauteng fixed and switched on: Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says out of the 429 electricity transformers that the provincial government requested Eskom to fix 333 have been installed and switched on.

He says these benefit over 32 000 households that did not have electricity three months ago in Gauteng.

He was replying to questions from the DA in the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg yesterday.

He says this was made possible through the Energy Crisis Response Plan wherein the provincial government partnered with Eskom and appointed Johannesburg’s City Power to deliver the transformers across the province.

“This province did not have 100 megawatts of electricity. Due to the intervention that we have made as the provincial government, we are going to deposit 100 megawatts to the grid in Gauteng. So that we can be in a position to ensure that our people in the province have electricity.”

“Beyond that, in the next financial year, we will add 200 new megawatts in our province as we move closer to ensuring Gauteng is moved out of load shedding as quickly as possible,” adds Lesufi.

