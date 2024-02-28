Dube-Ncube to deliver KZN State of the Province Address

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is due to deliver the State of the Province Address (SOPA) at the opening of the Legislature in Pietermaritzburg today.

The event is being held at the city’s Oval cricket stadium.

Her address comes ahead of the national and provincial elections to be held on May 29.

Dube-Ncube is expected to look back on events during this provincial administration’s term of office – including the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the widespread 2021 July unrest, and the devastating floods of 2022.

The Premier is also expected to outline the province’s economic recovery plan and steps to deal with social challenges.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has called for peace and tolerance amongst political parties as campaigning heats up for this year’s general elections.

The King was addressing the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in the province’s capital city, Pietermaritzburg yesterday. This was King Misuzulu’s second address to mark the opening of the legislature since he became monarch.

VIDEO | AmaZulu King calls for peace among political parties:

