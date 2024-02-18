Winde expected to address load shedding, crime during W Cape SOPA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Premier Alan Winde is expected to deliver the last State of the Province Address (SOPA) of the 6th Parliament of the Western Cape on Monday.

The address will take place at the Huguenot Community Hall, in Klippiesdal in Paarl.

The annual State of the Province Address (SOPA) allows the Premier to update citizens on pressing issues.

It offers insights into the work of the provincial government and is an opportunity for them to signal changes they would like to make.

Residents across the province can tune in to hear how this will impact their daily lives.

Load shedding, job creation and crime are some of the issues that are likely to feature in the speech.

Some Cape Town residents had to say ahead of the speech.

“The crisis that we are all facing and that we are all crying about is load shedding. That is number one and also to get rid of the shacks because in Langa, there’s a lot of shacks surrounding the area. I think, especially in the CBD what I’ve seen in the past few years is an increase in homelessness and I really don’t feel like the local government is doing much to help with that. These people are really struggling. People talk about crime, but you’ve got to look at the root of the problem.”