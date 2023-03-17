Disaster Risk Management structures in the Western Cape are putting contingency plans in place amid concerns about higher stages of rolling blackouts.

The Head of Disaster Management, Colin Deiner, says various steps will be taken immediately to ensure that essential services including water and sanitation as well as medical care can function.

He was speaking in a virtual media briefing on the matter.

Join me for my 3rd #EnergyDigicon live from the @WesternCapeGov Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC). I will be joined by the team from the PDMC together with my special advisor on energy, Alwie Lester.

https://t.co/L7rIfrAZf6 — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) March 16, 2023



“The important thing is we are putting the structures in place, where we will provide the communication and I think that’s where in a total blackout; if you’re not able to communicate, if you don’t have a radio or you can’t get any messages on your phone there will be identified places where information will be made available and I think you have to play what’s in front of you. You have to see what the challenges are and then you have to deal with them and you have to keep people on board as you are doing that,” says Deiner.

Energy FOR YOU: We have set aside an additional R1.1 billion to fight load-shedding, over the next three years, to achieve a more energy secure province for you. Visit https://t.co/gngwY6eEJn for more information.#BudgetofAction#WCBudget2023 pic.twitter.com/5bIiubh5aY — Western Cape Gov (@WesternCapeGov) March 15, 2023