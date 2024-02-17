Lion hunt for school fundraising condemned

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Council of the SPCA has condemned a planned fundraiser that is set to see a hunt of a lioness in Tosca valued at R40 000.

The fundraiser is allegedly organised by the Northern Cape Private Schools advertising, promoting a game or hunt auction.

The animal advocacy group says that the school has purportedly agreed to substitute the lioness hunt with two buffaloes.

However, the National Council of SPCA says that this compromise fails to rectify the fundamental ethical issues at hand.

NSPCA spokesperson, Jacques Peacock, The NSPCA opposes hunting of animals for exhibition, entertainment and sport. And since the expose of the canned lion hunting industry, we have remained steadfast in our position of the captive lion industry. And therefore, it is just appalling that a school could make use of this fundraising tactic, which directly links to exploiting animals for human benefit.”