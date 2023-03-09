Animal rescue organisation, Strategic Response Unit, has called on Gauteng residents to call authorities if they spot a lion that is on the loose in the province.

The animal was spotted along the R511 near the Hennops Hiking Trail.

A number of wild cats including two tigers in Gauteng and one lion in the North West have escaped from captivity in the past few months.

The unit’s Arthur Crewe says, “We are currently still busy tracing the animal with the use of drones. There are reports that the lion has been shot, which is incorrect, nobody has engaged with this animal at all and the search is still underway.”

“There’s no confirmation of even where this animal has escaped from. The authorities have been in contact on the North West side with some of the facilities to give a head count on their animals and Gauteng is doing exactly the same. So at this point in time we do not even know the origins of this animal.”