Animal rescue organisation, Strategic Response Unit (SRU) has confirmed that, yet another lion is on the loose. This time in Gauteng. It is understood the wild animal was spotted along the R511 near the Hennops Hiking Trail.

A number of wild cats have escaped from captivity in the past few months, including a tiger in Edenvale and another tiger, Sheba, which was shot dead in Walkerville.

Last month, a lion that escaped while being transported in the North West was also shot and killed. SRU’s Arthur Crewe has urged people to call authorities when they spot the animal.

“We are currently still busy tracing the animal with the use of drones. There is reports that the lion has been shot, which is incorrect, nobody has engaged with this animal at all, and the search is still under way. There’s no confirmation of even where this animal has escaped from. The authorities have been in contact on the North West side with some of the facilities to give a head count on their animals and Gauteng is doing exactly the same. So, at this point in time, we do not even know the origins of this animal,” says Crewe.