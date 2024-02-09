Difficult to put a timeline on when load shedding will end: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it’s difficult to stipulate when load shedding will end.

He says any indication he made in the past about ending load shedding and Eskom did not achieve it, he would be accused him of lying.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the annual Presidential Golf Challenge, that was held at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate in Melkbostrand, outside Cape Town.

A day after the State of the Nation Address (SONA), he hit the greens in a bid to raise funds for the less fortunate as part of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

The golf challenge, attended by politicians, government officials and businesspeople, aims to raise funds in order to build ablution facilities in schools.

Delivering the final SONA of the sixth administration, Ramaphosa emphasised that the reforms initiated by government and the work under way will end load shedding, improve the logistics system, achieve water security and ultimately create jobs.

“We doing all we can to ensure that we address load shedding. It is a constant problem for South Africans, we know that and everybody feels it. It’s not comfortable at all. In fact, it does sometimes evoke a lot of anger but as I’ve said we do have the resilience as South Africans to keep on ensuring that we do hope for a better time and a better time is coming.”

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa says there is no crisis at the revenue collector’s office. And he was simply ensuring a smooth transition when he extended SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter’s term beyond the 30 April contract end date.

The president also appears to be unfazed by the EFF’s Constitution Court challenge against Parliament’s decision not to adopt the independent panel report on Phala Phala, which found that he had a case to answer.

“The application to the Constitutional Court by the EFF, everybody is free to approach whatever court in the land, so we are a country that is ruled by a rule of law and the judiciary deals with [things] like that.”