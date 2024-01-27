Spotlight on the vote of homeless people in 2024 polls

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As this year will likely see the most contested general elections in 30 years of democracy, every vote will count.

The vote of the homeless can also not be overlooked in this year’s watershed elections.

SABC News caught up with some of the homeless near Parliament to get their views on voting.

“At the end of the day, the voting is all good and well. It’s expected of us as South African citizens, but at the end of the day, there are so many of them who promise you the world, and at the end of the day, many people get discouraged, like the homeless, because we get promised everything. So, if people can start practising what they preach, but at the end of the day, you don’t know anymore who to vote for,” says one of the homeless people.

“If I vote again, then I want to see something different. You see, you must have a job; they can even put us on a proper plakkerskamp, you understand. As I am a people’s person, I don’t look down on people. But yeah, I want to be there at the voting station. If I have to say something, I will say something. I want to make a big difference,” says another.

Spotlight on the vote of the homeless in 2024 polls: