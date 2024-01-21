Two boys drown in Northern Cape sewage dam

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nama Khoi Municipality in the Northern Cape has sent condolences to the families of two seven-year-old boys who drowned in a sewage dam in Steinkopf.

The boys were reported missing on Saturday night and police recovered their bodies on Sunday afternoon.

The two boys were seen playing together before the fatal incident.

Spokesperson for the Namakhoi Municipality Jason Milford says the boy’s clothes were discovered on the banks of the sewage dam.

He says the municipality had to assist police to retrieve the bodies by pumping out the sewage from the dam.

The municipality has since visited the grieving families and has promised to support them