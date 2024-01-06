Holidaymakers flock to Durban beaches for final farewell

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Despite a slow start to the beach activities this festive season, holidaymakers are flocking to Durban’s popular beaches to bid the City a final farewell.

Thousands of beachgoers were met with clear blue and sunny skies to soak up the sea. This as certain parts of the province are still recovering from the disruptive weather that led to flash floods and severe thunderstorms.

“We have come here to the beach to have fun and have a milkshake. The weather is nice and hot, the water is also nice and cold.”

“Durban is a vibe. I thought I would find the Durban beaches dirty but to my surprise it’s really clean. The sun is out we are here wearing hats. Durban rocks.”

Beachgoers lap up the sun in Durban:

REPORTING BY Nomtsikelelo Mthabela