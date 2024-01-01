Residents in Bloemfontein need aid after heavy rains flooded homes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of the Pieter Swart township in Bloemfontein are in desperate need of aid after heavy rains flooded their homes.

The South African Red Cross Society is assessing the damage.

One of the affected residents, Palesa Mahlangu, says the situation has compromised her mental health.

“This situation is affecting us very badly, because other times the school books of our kids fall in the water, the school uniform falls in the water, and the water also affects our electricity. Sometimes we are unable even to cook, and we don’t have blankets to wear because sometimes we take our blankets to fight the water. Sometimes you can see us; we are like we are having a mental disorder because of this situation.”

Meanwhile, the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in Bloemfontein has advised residents to open drainage pathways in their yards to allow the movement of water when it rains.

Spokesperson Qondile Khedama says, “We are interacting with the province with regard to the disaster management plan. One of the things that we are doing as the city is making sure we review the disaster management strategy of the city….”

He adds: “And the Premier has made an undertaking, we are re-graveling the road because of these heavy rains. We are making sure that people are alerted to climate change and the impact that it has on the entire city.”