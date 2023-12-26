Ladysmith flash floods update: 10 missing, 6 dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance reports an increase in the number of missing individuals following the flash floods in Ladysmith, now totaling ten. The confirmed death toll remains at six. The victims are believed to have been in a caravan park along the Bellspruit riverbank, which collapsed during the incident. Authorities continue rescue and recovery efforts in the affected area.

Zama Sibisi, the mayor of Alfred Duma Municipality, on Monday, revealed that disaster management teams are actively engaged in the area.

Samantha Meyrick, spokesperson for IPSS Search and Rescue, reported that their team has collaborated with SAPS K9 Search and Rescue to address the crisis. The local SPCA and caravan park were among the flooded areas, with several vehicles reportedly washed away.

Despite the tireless efforts of Ladysmith SAPS K9 Search & Rescue members who have recovered six bodies, the search continues for the 1o missing individuals, adding a somber note to the unfolding tragedy.