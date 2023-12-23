SABC responds to COSATU’s concerns on salary negotiations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The SABC says it notes concerns by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) alleging that the public broadcaster has not been acting in good faith with organised labour over salary negotiations.

COSATU says it is concerning that the SABC proceeded to implement adjustments while the matter is ongoing.

The matter is before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for mediation.

Workers affiliated with Communication Workers Union (CWU) have not received the adjustment, while workers affiliated to the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) and non-unionised workers voted in favour of the increase, after three years of no increment.

SABC spokesperson, Mmoni Seapolelo has disputed COSATU’s assertion that the public broadcaster has undermined collective bargaining.

“As we know the nature of the CCMA conciliation process is confidential and a process under the control and direction of the commissioner. We are unable to comment any further outside of that process. However, it is also important to note that the negotiations have been in good faith and hence the other union accepted the offer which was implemented accordingly. CWU on the other hand exercised its right to declare a dispute which is currently before the CCMA.”