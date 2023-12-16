Man arrested after shooting and car chase on Cape Flats

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 33-year-old man has been arrested during a car chase with police after multiple gunshots were fired at Lavender Hill on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, says they were on patrol when they heard a number of shots go off in St Andrews Street.

He says the suspects approached at high speed and the police gave chase.

Swartbooi says the men stopped their vehicle and fled.

He says they nabbed a suspect with a 9mm pistol in his possession.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday on firearm and ammuniton related charges.