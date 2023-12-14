SA citizens warned following cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Health is warning the public to be alert after an outbreak of cholera in neighbouring countries, particularly Zimbabwe.

Cross-border travel is expected to peak during the festive season, making South Africans vulnerable to the outbreak.

Tshwane Health MMC Rina Marx says vigilance is key in preventing an outbreak.

“If you are unsure about the quality of water, boil water before use. Wash fruit, vegetables and meat using water that has been boiled. Good hand hygiene is important to prevent the spread of cholera.”

“The City of Tshwane Health Department has already put measures in place to ensure a speedy response to possible cholera cases,” adds Marx.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a 47-year-old patient was admitted to Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha and was in isolation, after presenting with symptoms of cholera.

Eastern Cape health authorities said they were on high alert.

Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said they will work with the municipality to conduct contact tracing.

