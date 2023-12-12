Rwanda sets July election date for presidential, parliamentary polls

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rwanda will hold presidential and parliamentary elections in July next year, where President Paul Kagame will seek to extend his roughly three decades in control of the East African country.

His proposal to allow both elections to be held together was approved by the cabinet in March.

A presidential order in the official gazette said voting for president and 53 deputies in the lower house of parliament would happen across the country on July 15th next year, and the remaining 27 deputies would be elected the next day.

Kagame is eligible to continue in office for another decade, after a constitutional amendment in 2015 changed term limits.