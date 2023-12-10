New members appointed to serve in Mental Health Review Boards

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has appointed new members to serve on the province’s five district-based Mental Health Review Boards for the next three years.

The members, who possess diverse expertise, are expected to play a pivotal role in promoting and safeguarding the rights of mentally ill patients.

The department’s spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, says the appointees include legal practitioners, mental health care practitioners and community members with a proven record of community development work and involvement.

“Each district has got its own Board. So in essence, we got about five Boards which collectively are about twenty-seven members who form the Gauteng Mental Health Review Board.”