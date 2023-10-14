Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A debt counsellor at National Debt Advisors, Samantha Moyana, says depression and anxiety are the leading symptoms of financial stress.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, the National Debt Advisors is advising consumers to acknowledge the psychological impact of poor financial planning.

Moyana has some suggestions on how consumers can deal with their financial woes.

“Take proactive steps towards improving your finances including creating a budget. Gain a realistic understanding of your finances, list your debts from smallest to largest and pay off the smallest debt first. Educate yourself and learn from your mistakes. Seek resources and products to assist you. And then you can also increase your work value and cash flow. Upgrade your skills and seek to explore side hustles as well.”

