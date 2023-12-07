Gqeberha woman in isolation after showing cholera symptoms

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 47-year-old patient has been admitted to Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha and is in isolation, after presenting with symptoms of cholera.

Eastern Cape health authorities say they are on high alert as they await toxigenicity results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo says they will work with the municipality to conduct contact tracing.

He says the woman stays with a minor and is believed to have attended a funeral.

“Further tests have been conducted and sent to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, we are still awaiting results. We also need to emphasize that this is just an isolated case and there’s been no more cases identified in the area.”

“However, officials from the Department of Health as well as the municipality will now conduct awareness campaigns to educate members of the public,” adds Kupelo.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease caused by eating contaminated food or drinking water.

The video below reports on the death toll of this virus since the outbreak six months ago: