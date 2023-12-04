SACP accuses Impala Platinum of not putting in place safety measures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has accused Impala Platinum Mine of not putting in place measures that could have prevented a recent incident at its operations in Rustenburg in the North West.

Twelve miners died after a winding rope connected to a cage lift in the mineshaft broke.

The SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila has called for harsher consequences for mining companies that put profits ahead of human life.

“The SACP urges trade unions at Sibanye to unite against the impending retrenchments of 575 workers. We, therefore, must hold capitalist mine bosses accountable for workers’ casualties and injuries as well.”

“It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow that we extend our deepest condolences to the families and comrades of the mineworkers who lost their lives in the tragic incident at the Impala Platinum Mine. Twelve workers have since died and 75 workers bear the physical and emotional scars of a disaster that could have been prevented,” adds Mapaila.

