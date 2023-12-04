BMA expect increased movement of people during festive season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says it is expecting an increase in the movement of people and goods during the festive season.

The BMA says it aims to ensure that South African borders are less congested and more efficient in the facilitation of the movement of goods and people.

The Authority’s Dr. Mike Masiapato says, “As required of us by Section 5 of the Border Management Authority Act, we would like to remind all travellers of the key requirements for entering and leaving SA. We would like to implore travellers to ensure that all their documents are ready and in order, to avoid any unnecessary days at the ports of entry.”

BMA prepares for six million travellers during the festive season:

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Border Management Authority announced that it has blocked the attempted child trafficking of 443 children under the age of eight into South Africa from Zimbabwe.

The children were intercepted at the Beitbridge Border Post on Saturday night.

Forty-two buses intended for South Africa were stopped and searched in a sting operation at the border post in Musina, Limpopo.