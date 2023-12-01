Eskom reduces load shedding to stage 2

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom has announced that it has reduced its rolling blackouts to stage 2 from 10am until 4pm this afternoon.

Eskom’s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says they will communicate the outlook for the new week over the weekend.

“Eskom would like to announce that due to the sustained improvement of the generation capacity with unplanned outages at 13 542MW, load shedding will be reduced to stage 2 from 10:00 today until 16:00.”

“Thereafter stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00am on Sunday when load shedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00. On Sunday, stage 3 load shedding will resume from 16:00 until 05:00 on Monday,” explains Mokwena.

#LoadsheddingUpdate Friday, 01 December 2023: Due to the sustained improvement of the generation capacity with unplanned outages at 13 542MW, loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 2 from 10:00 today until 16:00. Thereafter, Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 1, 2023