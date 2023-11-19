Eskom moves rolling blackouts to Stage 3

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Eskom says rolling blackouts will go up to Stage 3.

This comes after the power utility announced that unit One of the Koeberg nuclear power station in the Western Cape has been synchronised to the national grid.

It follows the longest outage in the history of the station.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says, “In order to replenish emergency reserves in preparation for the week ahead, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 09:00 this morning until 05:00 on Monday. Eskom will communicate the outlook for the week ahead this afternoon.”

