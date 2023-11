Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Electoral Commission in Limpopo says it had a successful first day of the voter registration weekend, and that all voting stations were opened.

It says it had experienced some isolated incidents, where some community members tried to disrupt the registrations.

South Africa is scheduled to hold national and provincial elections next year, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to announce the date.

Voter Registration weekend in Limpopo: