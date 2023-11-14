SABC warns against AI-generated fake videos impersonating journalists

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Group Executive for News and Current Affairs, Moshoeshoe Monare, has warned against fake Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated videos showing fake representations of SABC journalists and presenters promoting an investment product.

Monare has stressed that the SABC’s editorial policy does not allow any of its employees to advertise products on its broadcasting platforms and has reiterated that the videos are fake.

He says the SABC as the public broadcaster is committed to accuracy and protecting its credibility.

“As SABC News, we do not propagate or we are not agencies or agents of any product or any institution that really says you must invest in this or that. We are in the business of news and what we do is based on credibility and accuracy on seeking the truth and on the trust that we have built throughout the years between us and the public. And we would want to restore that trust to say some of these videos that you see where our employees or anyone associated with us saying that invest in that, is not our policy and it is against our editorial policy.”

Moshoeshoe says the broadcaster has been investigating the videos: